SEA GIRT — Mayor Ken Farrell said this past weekend was “fairly uneventful” despite welcoming weather that drew a lot of beachgoers to the shore town.

“It seems like everybody was practicing social distancing,” he said, after observing the main areas of the borough via a bike ride. “Everything looked pretty decent. I’m just worried the season really hasn’t started.”

Mr. Farrell said Sea Girt doesn’t see the thick of summer visitors until some time between Father’s Day and the beginning of July. And while it was sunny and in the 80s, the ocean’s temperatures are still in the 50s.

