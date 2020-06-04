BELMAR — Salon owners in Belmar say that since the governor announced that industry would be allowed to reopen the end of June, they have already received a deluge of phone calls from clients desperate to book their appointments.

Sal Marchese, owner of Salon Marasal in Belmar, said that when he heard the news Monday from the governor’s daily briefing that hair salons and barber shops would be allowed to reopen he was ecstatic. So, too, were his clients.

“We are overwhelmed with pleasure to finally open on June 22, it’s been over three months,” he said, adding that Monday alone he received 250 phone calls from clients to book appointments.

“With 250 phone calls that I have to return, I think that everyone is coming back so far.”

Other salons in Belmar have also reported a large influx of customers returning.

According to Lea DeLoy, the owner of Styling Company, another salon on Main Street, clients have been trying to reach her “non-stop.”

“Emails, texts, calls and DMs [direct messages],” she said. “Phones have been blowing up. We have a lot of people to get through. It will be a ton of extra hours. But that’s OK. We are ready for it and can’t wait to see everyone.”

The governor’s announcement on Monday was part of the second phase of the state’s effort to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other businesses set to open this month include nonessential retail and outdoor dining at restaurants, on June 15.

“ … Our salons and barbershops can serve their clients again on Monday, June 22, and then in the period, I would hope sooner than later following those openings, our gyms and health clubs will again provide spaces for residents to work out, albeit at reduced capacity, so we’re going to come back to you with a specific date soon on gyms and health clubs,” the governor said during his press conference on Monday, June 1.

In-person clinical research facilities and labs, gyms, in-person government services and museums and libraries are also set to return with limits.

