BRADLEY BEACH — Restaurants in the borough are preparing to welcome back patrons after receiving the green light from the governor’s office to reopen outdoor seating on June 15, but owners are still hanging on for a full opening.

D’Arcy’s Tavern, on Main Street, had anticipated the announcement and already closed off its outdoor parking area to set up an outdoor seating area complete with a tent and picnic table for patrons.

“We needed this tent and the outside deck to survive,” Tom McGill, owner of D’Arcy’s Tavern, on Main Street in Bradley Beach, said. “Without it, we are toes up, toes up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With social distancing in mind, the owners believe they could fit 10 to 12 tables under the tent in their parking lot. On the restaurant’s second-floor outdoor deck, they believe they could fit another seven tables. Inside the restaurant, there is a table with a sign that reads “reserved for Governor Murphy.”

“If we didn’t have the tent, and we were granted 50 percent occupancy, it wouldn’t have been enough,” Mr. McGill said. The restaurant reopened several weeks ago for take-out service.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the start of the second phase of the state’s reopening efforts, which will include lifting restrictions on restaurants as well as hair salons, nonessential retail establishments and gyms.

“As we move through Stage One of our strategic restart and recovery process, public health data continues to demonstrate our collective success in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” the governor said. “It is with these favorable metrics, coupled with expanded testing capacity and contact tracing, that we can responsibly enter stage two of our multistage approach to recovery. Our economic restart must instill confidence among our residents and visitors that their safety, and that of their families, is our number one priority. I encourage all New Jerseyans to continue their vigilance in keeping themselves and their communities safe by social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and limiting gatherings.”

The state has not yet given guidance on when restaurants may start indoor seating.

Restaurant owners are still waiting to hear what the rules and guidelines are going to be, which they expect will be announced by the end of this week. While they have not heard anything specific at the state level, many are taking social distancing into consideration and already are working to disinfect their workspace.

At The Elbow Room, also on Main Street, employees worked to disinfect the whole restaurant in preparation to reopen. The restaurant, which could only fit four tables outdoors, will continue to focus on take out service.

Outdoor seating, according to the restaurant’s owner, Madelyn Snow, will do little to paper over the fact that restaurants will need to bring their diners inside again if they want to make ends meet. Restaurants at the shore are reliant on the revenue they make during the summer months to keep them alive through the winter.

“We need the summer to keep us going in this town, so outdoor seating is certainly not going to pull us through,” she said. “We use our summer income to get us through half of the winter, so it’s very scary.”

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.