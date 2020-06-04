The borough’s planning board voted unanimously last week to grant final approval for an amended plan to turn the former Giamano’s Restorante site, at 301 Main St., into a mixed-use building, with retail on the bottom floor and residential units on the second, third and fourth floors.

The project, which had been put on hold for a year, returned to the planning board last month with minor changes to the site plan. Final approval was given at the borough’s planning board meeting on Thursday, May 28.

Amended plans included the removal of an opening on Main Street, which would have eliminated on-street parking near the site, and a reduction of the overall size of the building.

Project architect James Monteforte of Monteforte Architectural Studio said during a presentation to the planning board on April 23 that “It was part of our intention to streamline the actual architecture of the building and give it more of a small-town industrial feel with a nice border to the windows and a brick facade.”

The project received initial planning board approval in 2015, and the board approved an amended plan for the site in 2018. The project stalled in 2019 following the death of the owner of the construction firm working on the project.

SALT PROPOSAL

During the meeting, the planning board approved a resolution to pass its report on a proposed snack bar at the beachfront to the mayor and council. The resolution vote passed with four in favor, two against and two abstained.

The borough council had sent the plans to the borough’s planning board for a courtesy review. Residents at the April 23 meeting, during which the plans were discussed, had mixed opinions on the project.

While some said that it would be an improvement at the boardwalk, other residents, particularly those who live across Ocean Avenue from the site, vented concerns that their view of the ocean being obstructed and over parking around the site.

Those sentiments were meant to be conveyed in the planning board’s report.

Councilman Alan Gubitosi, a member of the planning board, said that he can not agree to move the report forward to the mayor and council without giving residents a chance to review the report.

“I am concerned given the nature of what we are trying to do here, which is to have an open dialog that the public can weigh in on and give recommendations,” he said. “I am just a little concerned we would move this forward to the mayor and council without having provided sufficient notice to the public to review this and be able to provide their comments to make sure they believe we captured their concerns.”

The councilman, who voted against moving the report to the borough council, said concerns over fume capture and rooftop lightning were not “adequately captured” in the report.

Chair William Psiuk, Mayor Gary Engelstad, Rafael Albanir and Robert Mehnert voted to send the report to the borough council.

