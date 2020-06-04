Borough to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day 

LAKE COMO — Mayor Kevin Higgins and the borough have declared their commitment to be involved in National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

“I encourage all citizens to support their local communities’ efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives,” Mr. Higgins said during a borough council meeting held late May.

As of June 1, 2020 shows a grim outlook on gun violence over the course of just five months, including 6,625 deaths, 317 children shot and 1,336 teenagers shot. There were 810 unintentional shootings while the Center for Disease Control [CDC] estimated just over 10,000 suicides by gun according to gunviolencearchive.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hadiya Pendleton was 15 when she was shot and killed in Chicago a week after she performed during former president Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade. Orange is the color her friends wore to raise awareness.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.