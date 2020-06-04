BELMAR — Days after the governor announced that schools would be allowed to hold in-person graduation ceremonies after July 5, Superintendent David Hallman announced that the district would be holding its graduation ceremony right before graduating eighth-graders are set to start their freshman year of high school.

The Belmar School District expects to hold their eighth-grade graduation ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 23, Mr. Hallman said at the board’s meeting last Thursday, May 28, and school officials are trying to come up with ways to ensure that the ceremony will be safe for all involved and comply with state guidelines. This year, the district has 57 students who will graduate.

“I am sure you saw from the governor that he is allowing outside graduations, however the specifics of that has been unclear at this time,” Mr. Hallman said to members of the Belmar Public School Board of Education, which governs Belmar Elementary School, on Thursday. “Our plan is to have it in August.”

The district chose to have the ceremony on a Sunday, according to Mr. Hallman, because most of the children are involved in athletics with the high school they will be attending, and the athletics teams and activities do not have any events on Sunday evening.

“We thought if they were going to have some type of celebration, it would be nicer for them to have it on a Sunday with their family and then come to the graduation if that is possible,” the superintendent added.

Belmar Elementary School is a sending district for Manasquan High School, but many students also choose to attend Red Bank Regional High School, in Little Silver.

According to Mr. Hallman, the district conducted a survey of parents and students on how they wanted to move forward with their graduation ceremony, whether it be virtual or in person but later in the year.

The district is considering the possibility of holding its graduation on an earlier day. In order to do so, Mr. Hallman said “I think what we need to do is communicate out with the parents and to the children, but I would like to wait to see what the actual requirements are in terms of the numbers.”

“Once that comes out,” he added. “I would like to communicate again with the parents and the students. My concern is we gave them a date, I just want to make sure that all the children can make it if we set an earlier date, but yes that is a consideration.”

The president of the district’s board of education, Cheri Adams, said that she believes that because the graduation ceremony is set for the end of August before the start of high school, that many students would not be up for attending the ceremony.

“My thought is just by the end of August they are pretty much getting ready to go to high school, and I am not sure they are going to be as interested in having an eighth grade graduation, maybe their parents will be,” she said.

Mr. Hallman said he thought that sentiment would come out in the survey, but said he agreed with Ms. Adam’s point, adding “at the time [students] thought it might not happen, so that is why they agreed to it being so late.”

On May 26, Gov. Phil Murphy issued guidance concerning how school’s should hold their graduation ceremonies.

“I am proud to say that our graduates will have the opportunity to join their classmates and families to celebrate graduation,” Gov. Murphy said. “Despite the uncertainty of these times, our students deserve to have their hard work acknowledged and celebrate safely. We have reached a point where we feel confident moving forward and giving our graduates the send-off they have so rightly earned.”

Schools will be allowed to hold their outdoor graduation ceremonies after July 6 and must adhere to the relevant capacity limitation in place at the time of the ceremony, according to the state’s guidance, this may require districts to hold multiple ceremonies held over a period of time to ensure capacity restrictions are not exceeded.

Caps and gowns must be mailed to students’ homes or distributed in a way that abides by social distancing guidelines.

