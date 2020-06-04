Annual Nutter memorial run held virtually

SEA GIRT — Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, the 16th Annual Sergeant Nutter 5K Run, traditionally held at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, will be held as a virtual event, from June 20-30.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe. Safety is our first priority,” event committee chair and officer candidate of the NJ Army National Guard OCS Class 63 Jeffrey Viens said.

Individuals can participate and support by running in the race, making a donation, becoming a sponsor or volunteering to help race operations. Rolling registration will be held through June 30, the final day to participate. The registration fee was lowered to $15.

“When it comes to fundraising, we know that people are in hard times. If they can’t, that’s OK,” he said.

The Sergeant Sam Nutter Organization [SSNO] is a registered [501][c][3] nonprofit administered by the Officer Candidate School of the New Jersey Army National Guard. The SSNO was established in the memory of Sergeant Sam Nutter, and organizes the annual Nutter Run 5K Fundraiser to benefit Army National Guard families in need.

This year’s beneficiaries are the children of Capt. Joseph Cecere III, Zoe and Eva. Capt. Cecere, of the NJ Army National Guard, passed away in July. He served in the US Navy from 1996 to 1999, the US Army Reserve from 1999 to 2004 and the US Army National Guard from 2006 to 2019. In March 2019 he was deployed to Djibouti, located in eastern Africa, where he was Charlie Company Commander of the 2nd Battalion 113th Infantry Regiment.

