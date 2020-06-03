Ordinance to allow outdoor dining in Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion and present members of the borough council approved the municipality’s 2020 budget of $6,745,761 and introduced an ordinance allowing borough restaurants to offer outdoor dining services, during the virtual public meeting held Monday.

“I want to thank [business administrator] John Barrett and [councilman] John Casagrande for their hard work,” Mr. Campion said. “It was a great effort to put that [budget] forward for us, and I really appreciate all you’ve done to help our residents.”

The 2020 budget, which Mr. Casagrande has said represents the first net decrease in budgetary spending in the borough’s history, features a .008 percent decrease in the local tax rate and puts a hold on all capital improvement projects within the borough, in an effort to reduce costs in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

