Lorraine M. Agar

Lorraine M. Agar [Roskos], 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was raised in Elmwood Park and for many years lived in Ridgefield Park before moving to Point Pleasant 20 years ago.

Lorraine worked as a school nurse at Bogota High School for thirty years. She received her masters