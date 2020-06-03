Humpback whale spotted off Squan beach

MANASQUAN — A humpback whale was spotted Tuesday morning following a school of fish about 40 feet off Manasquan Beach.

Manasquan resident and photographer Tom Lozinski captured footage of the whale around 6 a.m. using a drone.

“I’ve never been able to get a shot of a whale before, so I was super excited to see it that close [Tuesday] morning,” Mr. Lozinski said.

He added that as a lifelong resident he’s only spotted whales off the coast in more recent years.

According to Robert Schoelkopf, director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, whales swimming close to the shoreline is a normal, daily occurrence.

“They corral the food up to the shoreline so there’s no other place for them to go,” Mr. Schoelkopf said. “They’re smart animals.”

He added that whale sightings typically increase around this time of year because the whales migrate north from the Carribean during the summer months.

“You’ll see more this time of year than you will in the dead of winter,” Mr. Schoelkopf. “In the dead of winter they’re in the Carribean.”

In September and October, whales migrate south to warmer waters where they mate and give birth. Then in April and May they migrate north again even traveling as far north as Canada, depending on the food supply, Mr. Schoelkopf said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is a nonprofit organization that is “dedicated to responding to marine mammals and sea turtles in distress along all of New Jersey’s waterways and to the rehabilitation of these animals for release back into the wild,” according to the center’s website.

