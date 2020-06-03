Borough aids restaurants with outdoor dining ordinance

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Restaurants can offer outdoor dining and non-essential retailers can welcome customers inside their stores with limited capacity starting June 15. A week later, on June 22, beauty salons and barbershops can follow.

The new measures are part of Stage 2 of the state’s coronavirus restart and recovery program, which the state will enter on June 15, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. Businesses and their patrons will have to abide by social distancing rules and capacity limitations set by the state Department of Health.

The state currently is in Stage 1, which limits restaurant operations to delivery or curbside pickup. A number of local municipalities, including Brick and Wall townships, have adopted measures proactively to streamline permitting for outdoor seating so restaurants could be ready when state restrictions are eased.

Point Pleasant Beach, in a way to aid restaurants in the borough, has implemented a program for eateries to apply to receive outdoor space for dining.

Restaurants who currently have seating inside can work with the borough to receive space for placing tables outside in nearby parking lots and sidewalks. The tables will still follow strict social distancing measures Table space will not exceed there current indoor capacity.

Outdoor seating though cannot be placed on county roads like Arnold, Bay, Broadway and Ocean avenues unless permission is given by the county or state.

“We have a lot of restaurants in town who do not have outdoor seating,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra. “…It’s going to be absolutely vital for them to survive.”

Restaurants may also have the option of using tents.

The application should be ready by the weekend, the mayor said.

The borough has also submitted a plan to the county to possibly close off some space along the roadway of Arnold and Bay avenues to make more room for restaurants to place tables.

“We’re hopeful that the county is going to hear our request,” said the mayor.

