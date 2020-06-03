Better nursing home oversight urged

TRENTON — The state must provide much tougher oversight of nursing homes in New Jersey, which were under-prepared for and overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report issued Wednesday by health consultants hired by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to recommend improvements.

New Jersey’s current total COVID-19 death toll is 11,880, and of those, 5,232 were residents or employees of long-term-care [LTC] facilities.

“This is a call for all of us to do better. We’re ready to do better,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We need to build a better system,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “Nursing home residents are not second-class citizens, nor should their caregivers be. In our nursing homes, we have to focus on safeguarding our residents and their caregivers and continuing to identify lingering gaps in infection control, [personal protective equipment], testing and staffing.

“We need long-term, thoughtful legislation to stabilize direct care staffing, to bring greater transparency to the nursing home industry and to fund nursing home care appropriately,” she added. “The conditions described by our members and nursing home workers across the state are never ones we would want to be in ourselves.”

The review was conducted by Manatt Health, led by Cindy Mann, former commissioner for federal Medicare and Medicaid services, and Carol Raphael, former chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York.

Gov. Murphy said the state will implement their recommendations with $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The report recommends the state:

Create a new LTC emergency operations center to consolidate and strengthen response to problems;

Bolster the workforce by ensuring paid sick leave and stronger career training;

Create a medical loss ratio to ensure payments to nursing homes are used for patient care;

Institute new procedures to better regulate and monitor facility ownership with increased transparency;

Improve oversight of nursing homes and increase penalties for violations;

Centralize LTC data collection and processing;

Require facilities to maintain infection control specialists.

