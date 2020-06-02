Wall to allow outdoor dining and retail sales

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township has adopted rules for temporary outdoor seating at restaurants in anticipation of a state order allowing al fresco dining to start statewide on June 15.

”We’re trying to be prepared so we can handle it right away,” Township Administrator Jeffry L. Bertrand said.

The new measure came in response to a request made May 13 by James Scarponi, owner of Harpoon Willy’s on River Road, for the governing body to find a way to allow limited outdoor dining at restaurants and taverns in town once allowed by the state.

The township committee on May 27 approved a resolution authorizing the municipal land use officer to issue restaurants temporary permits for outdoor seating where customers may dine, and it also authorized temporary permits for outdoor sales at retail stores.

The measure, which expires Dec. 31, is intended to help local businesses hit hard by pandemic restrictions.

Mr. Bertrand said township officials will notify the local Chamber of Commerce of the resolution so the chamber can inform member businesses. On Monday alone, five businesses or shopping plazas contacted town hall to inquire about the initiative, he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state will enter Stage 2 of the state’s restart and recovery plan on June 15. Stage 2 includes a variety of activities, including outdoor dining, that may resume with restrictions such as capacity limits and social distancing set by the state Department of Health. The state has been at Stage 1, which permits restaurant take-out and delivery only.

The township’s resolution also sets a variety of regulations that must be followed for a permit.

Alcohol may be served only with meals to seated patrons. No raw bars, entertainment, games or outdoor cooking will be allowed.

The outdoor dining areas are not permitted within 100 feet of a residential area unless there is “an intervening non-residential development separating” it from the residential area.

The outdoor dining areas also must be surrounded by vehicle safety bollards.

The dining areas may be located within a parking lot unless the lot is shared with any other business.

If the outdoor dining area is located on a sidewalk, there must be a three-foot unobstructed pedestrian passageway.

The township resolution also authorizes the municipal land use officer to issue stores temporary permits for outdoor retail sales.

The governor on Monday said retailers may welcome customers back into their stores starting June 15. Capacity limits and other rules governing the retail reopenings were expected to be released later this week.

The municipal resolution adopted May 27 sets the hours of outdoor dining and retail sales at 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

