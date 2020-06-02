John Lincoln Robertshaw Sr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
44 views

John Lincoln Robertshaw Sr., 76, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Toms River.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lincoln. O. Robertshaw and Mary Clarke Robertshaw, and his son, “Jay” – John Lincoln Robertshaw Jr. Born in Montclair, Mr. Robertshaw formerly resided in Bay Head and Spring Lake, before moving to