Francis J. ‘Frank’ Walsh

A life well-lived came to an end on Saturday, May 30, 2020 when Francis J. Walsh was called home to Heaven.

Frank, as he was known throughout his life, was born on December 28, 1932 at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City. The son of William Walsh and Margaret [Carroll], his family moved