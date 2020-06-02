Anne Nimick Talbot

Anne Nimick Talbot, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Anne was born on December 26, 1930, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Nimick Jr., in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She grew up in Pittsburgh, always spending summers in Bay Head with her family who had