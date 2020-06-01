Murphy: Outdoor dining, limited indoor retail to begin June 15

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced further steps to open the state’s economy, with outdoor dining permitted at restaurants and customers allowed inside non-essential retail stores with limited capacity starting June 15.

Effective June 22, beauty salons and barber shops may open, and on an unspecified later date, gyms and health clubs can open, under strict safety protocols, the governor said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

The new measures will go into effect this month as the New Jersey enters Stage 2 of its coronavirus restart and recovery program.

The state currently is in Stage 1, which limits restaurant operations to delivery or curbside pickup. A number of local municipalities, including Brick and Wall townships, have adopted measures proactively to streamline permitting for outdoor dining so restaurants can be ready when restrictions are eased.

“As we have looked to set dates, we have maintained close and regular contact with industry leaders, small business owners and restaurateurs,” Gov. Murphy said . “Almost invariably, we have heard this: ‘Give us guidance, and give us a week or so to prepare and we’ll be ready’,” he said.

“So here we are. Later this week, [state Health Commissioner] Judy Persichilli and her team at the Department of Health will have the necessary guidance ready. And once that guidance is ready, our businesses will have the time they need to prepare, to determine staffing levels, to call back workers, to stock up on inventories or whatever it might be,” the governor said.

New eatery requirements might include staff members wearing face masks and gloves, checking temperatures of customers and using paper menus. Indoor seating will remain banned for the time being.

“Entering Stage 2 does not mean we flick a switch,” Gov. Murphy said. “This will continue to be a phased-in restart, based upon a careful analysis of inherent risks and the ability to safeguard public health.”

The governor noted that the rate of new COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations and deaths has dropped over the last few weeks. This week, New Jersey moved into first place in the nation in the number of tests per capita conducted, helping to pinpoint and respond to outbreaks.

“The next big step in our restart and recovery is just two weeks away,” the governor said. “We’re ready to begin moving forward. We are ready because this progress is being seen across the state. I firmly believe we are going to stay on track.”

“The only cure is responsibility,” he said, asking residents to continue safe distancing and other health hygiene measures. The governor also offered a new principle to guide the way forward: “Common sense for the common good. That’s a more polite way of saying: Don’t be a knucklehead.”

