Maureen Smith

Star News Group Staff
Maureen Estelle Smith, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Sea Girt, on Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Passaic, she grew up in Lodi on a farm where her love of animals began with her pet goat, Nancy. Raised as an only child, her mission in