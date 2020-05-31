Point Beach boardwalk sees safe opening weekend

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – Blue skies and temperatures in the 80s greeted beachgoers who flocked to Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday after the borough opened Jenkinson’s Boardwalk to the public the previous day.

Safety measures and “social ambassadors” aided in a successful opening weekend despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better. It was orderly and for the most part, people were behaving themselves,” Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra said Sunday.

While Jenkinson’s opened Friday, rides, amusements and games remained closed on the popular boardwalk but that did not deter visitors from walking along the boardwalk and lounging on its beaches.

