Manasquan resident makes masks using recycled T-shirts

MANASQUAN — Manasquan resident Lisa Olivera has given new life to recycled T-shirts by using them to make masks.

So far, Ms. Olivera has made nearly 200 masks for friends, family and local businesses such as The Irish Rail and Squan Taxi.

“I’m just trying to help people that need them because they’re hard to come by,” Ms. Olivera said. “With a recycled T-shirt it’s nice because you can wash them, put them in the dryer [and reuse].”

Although Ms. Olivera has been making masks at no cost, she said the donation of old T-shirts has been much appreciated in helping her continue her efforts.

She got to work making masks after a friend mentioned that she was having a hard time finding one to wear for work.

From there she started taking orders, sometimes sewing up to 16 masks in one day.

Ms. Olivera started to get creative while sewing the masks, adding extra embellishments like a mustache or lips.

