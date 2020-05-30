COVID-19 survivor, 90, very happy to be home

MANASQUAN — Surviving the coronavirus is a victory at any age, but at age 90, it feels like a miracle, according to Thomas Gelay Sr. of Neptune.

Mr. Gelay, who owns Hi-Way Oil Service located at 53 Atlantic Ave. with his sons, Tom and Tim, credits his survival to staying positive and following the directions of the health care workers who cared for him.

His daughter, Kathy Grossman, said her entire family feels very lucky that he was able to recover and they are all grateful for all who took care of Mr. Gelay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was so sick, he didn’t know he was sick. He had every single symptom that you read about — he experienced it all and he ended up pulling through, so it’s pretty miraculous,” Ms. Grossman said.

Mr. Gelay spent five days at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and was then transferred to Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall Township for a month, before finally being sent home on Monday, May 18.

The first thing he did when he left the rehab facility last week was visit the cemetery gravesite of his wife, Betty.

“He goes every day, multiple times a day, so it was very difficult for him not to be able to visit my mother … that was very hard on him too,” Ms. Grossman said.

Although Mr. Gelay did not realize what was happening while he was sick, Ms. Grossman said, the experience was frightening for the family.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.