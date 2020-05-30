Historic Brisbane Mansion demolished following multi-alarm blaze

WALL TOWNSHIP — The historic Brisbane Mansion near the Historic Village at Allaire was demolished Saturday following a blaze that brought multiple fire companies to the scene.



In a post on its Facebook page, the Glendola Fire Company reported: “The fire was extinguished and the building was demolished by Monmouth County Public Works. The scene was turned over to the state and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”



“Another piece of Allaire history lost,” said Hance M. Sitkus, executive director of Allaire Village Inc., in a comment emailed to The Coast Star.



The mansion was built as a home for Arthur Brisbane, one-time head of the Hearst Newspaper empire, “considered ‘America’s all around number one newspaperman’ and featured on the front of TIME Magazine a few times,” Mr. Sitkus said.



It was Mr. Brisbane, he added, who “preserved and then donated The Historic Village at Allaire and heart of what is now Allaire State Park.”

New Jersey later allowed the mansion to be used as a home for World War II veterans, Mr. Sitkus said.



“It was converted into a Child Treatment Center that carried a controversial history before closing in 2005. The home sat unused from 2005 to 2012 and then was horrendously vandalized from 2012 till today.”

The Glendola Fire Company post states that an alarm was received from the vicinity at 8:12 a.m. on Saturday. “While en route Wall Police confirmed a working fire,” the post states, adding that mutual aid was requested from neighboring fire companies.

According to the post, units responding to the mutual aid call were South Wall Fire Rescue, Wall Fire Company No. 1, Manasquan Hook & Ladder Company #No. 1, Sea Girt Fire Company, Unexcelled Fire Co., Neptune Fire Department, Asbury Park Fire Department, Neptune City Fire Department, Spring Lake Goodwill Fire Co. No. 2, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Belmar Volunteer Hook & Ladder Fire Company, Wayside Fire Company, Tinton Falls Fire Company No. 1. Also at the scene were Wall Township and New Jersey State police.

