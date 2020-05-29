School district plans surprise for seniors

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough High School seniors will receive special visits at home next Friday as administrators and faculty conduct a surprise to celebrate the class of 2020.

Faculty and staff will pay the 213 seniors a visit in the afternoon of June 5 to bid them a fond farewell, complete with gifts, to mark the culmination of their high school experience.

“There has been a lot of money raised over the years for the seniors and with the school closure and ultimately the cancellation of senior ball, senior picnic, Project Graduation, and up until yesterday live graduations … what do we do?” said teacher Dave Johnson, one of the organizers.

“A group of us got together and we were able to take the money raised and have put together a special remembrance [gift] bag that staff members are going to go out and deliver to each student June 5 between 2 and 4 p.m.

“There are a number of surprises that are in the bag and our goal is to have as many seniors home, and parents as well, for this quick but memorable stop we are going to have. School is so much more than just the books, it is the friendships, the mentorships, the relationships that are built, and that didn’t get the proper sendoff, and this is what we think is the best way to try and make that happen.”

Brian Grainer, the high school’s liaison to the Project Graduation committee, spoke about his hopes for the senior celebration.

“This time of year the seniors have so much to look forward to and unfortunately due to the current situation a lot of those things fell through,” he said. “We knew that we needed to get together and use those funds that were raised for these seniors and make sure that every single penny went back to the seniors in a special way so we got a group together … to have this senior celebration day on June 5.

“We want to encourage all seniors to be home expecting a special visit and to receive just a personalized message from the Point Boro High School community because we care about these kids, we’ve watched them grow up … and their senior year was cut short but that doesn’t make them any less a part of the Point Boro community than any other graduating class.

“Hopefully the positive energy not only makes it way to the families who have seniors right now but also the neighborhoods we are going to be visiting and hopefully it is a feel good, positive day that makes you proud to be from Point Boro.”

