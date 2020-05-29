Projects help spread kindness, joy

POINT PLEASANT — Salon DiMaria is helping to spread kindness and joy throughout the community with a new Point Pleasant Boro ROCKS project.

Throughout the last few weeks, the salon has been selling “Kindness Rock” kits for $5. With each kit including a paintable rock, four different colors of paint and a paintbrush, purchasers are invited to paint their rock in bright colors and write a message on it before leaving it in an easy-to-find place to help brighten someone’s day.

“I had seen it around and I come from a very large family … and we wanted to do something with the kids as they’re in quarantine and it was just something positive for them to keep their minds off of things,” owner Danielle DiMaria said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also my salon is very family oriented as well so I was just thinking of the children throughout this whole pandemic and just trying to keep it positive for them because it can be scary … so that is how it started for me and I wanted to do it for my clientele and their children.

“So far it is going great and I am going to be doing a second round. I did 25 kits to start and 100 percent of the proceeds are going back to the town. There are a few different things we want to contribute to so I am going to do another round this week. People are reaching out to me, so it has been a positive response which has been nice.”

Those wishing to receive a kit and take part in the project can place an order through the Salon DiMaria Facebook page.

Ms. DiMaria said the salon is also selling Panther Paws for $5 each, with the same idea of writing an inspirational message on the paw, which will be displayed on the window of the salon.

“Because children are all learning from home right now and the parents are stressed out because it is a new title that they have now being a different type of teacher for the children, I just hope that it is a positive change for them and maybe brings up conversations about positivity and to have children learn about empathy,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.