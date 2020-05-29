Pilot program to help non-essential businesses

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Borough Council has approved a resolution authorizing a pilot program within the borough that will allow non-essential businesses to set up an outdoor display of retail goods.

“In an effort to help our non-essential businesses in a time when all of them are truly hurting, in another county they are allowing non-essential businesses, in addition to curbside pickup and online orders, to put one table in front of their place of business with product on it so that individuals can see it,” Mayor William Curtis said during a special meeting conducted via conference call May 22.

“Individuals can still not go into the business establishment by executive order, but this would give them an opportunity to see a product before they purchase it and they still must make arrangements to pay for it by phone or online.

“Council is very cognizant of the dilemma that our small businesses are in and we want to do everything legally possible to help them.”

The resolution was praised by the governing body.

“I think that is a fantastic idea. Any and everything that we can do to help them I think we need to do immediately,” Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert said.

“I think we need to do whatever we can to support our businesses in town … and I also think that if it is done tastefully it could add to the charm of our town to have some of these sidewalk displays,” added Councilman Dennis Shaning. “I think it is also important to make sure nothing is blocking the sidewalk where people would have to walk out into the street in order to walk around them.”

The measure was also praised by officials with the Bay Head Business Association.

“I would like to thank everyone on council for doing this and considering this. As we all know all our businesses have been closed so I do appreciate everything that is being done,” President Mary Glass said.

Chief of Police William Hoffman reminded the governing body it is important to ensure owners and community members still abide by all executive orders in place.

“I have no problem with the outside tables, I want the businesses open … but what is happening around the state is certain towns are starting to do their own things and … we have an executive order to enforce,” he said.

“Stores are going to have to make arrangements for their payments of these products over the phone or online. We just have to be careful and can’t have a free-for-all in front of the business and exchange money and things like that.”

