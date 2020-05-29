Photography celebrates Class of 2020

POINT PLEASANT — The local photographers who have been busy documenting families from the comfort of their own homes as part of #thefrontstepsproject have launched a new initiative aimed at celebrating Point Pleasant Borough High School’s Class of 2020.

EVN FLO Photography is officially taking part in the #seniorstoop project, offering free sessions to seniors to mark their graduation.

“My wife and I are full time teachers, this is our side-business, and we teach seniors and with everything going on we felt bad … there are just these big milestones in their lives they are going to miss,” said owner Tim McGeough.

“We did some brainstorming and … all of a sudden ironically the same family that forward us #thefrontstepsproject invited us to join a Facebook group Adopt A Point Boro Senior parents started and it got us thinking.

“We give free portraits just like we do for #thefrontstepsproject and we have close to around 30 seniors signed up between today [May 22] and Monday so it is starting to gain attention.

“I think after we post pictures and … people start seeing people they know they get excited so we’re really hoping we can get some more seniors to help them celebrate because it is an important time in their life and they should celebrate the hard work they have done throughout school and it is also for all those who have supported them as well; parents, teachers, it takes a village to get to this point.”

Those wishing to participate can do so by visiting EVN FLO Photgraphy’s Facebook page and using the eventbrite link to register for a session. Seniors to date have taken pictures in their cap and gown, a dressy outfit, with the whole family and even in their future college gear.

“It is a way to give back and give the kids, it is not being in the middle of the football field and taking pictures with their friends, but at least they’ll have one portrait of themselves and maybe another with their family … just some kind of memory of this exciting time in their life even though it wasn’t exactly what they envisioned when they first started high school,” Mr. McGeough said.

“We hope to give the seniors a little bit of normalcy … and what I love most about this project is just seeing everyone come together and looking out for one another and just bringing a little joy into everyone’s life during these difficult and challenging times.”

Much like with the #thefrontstepsproject, EVN FLO Photography is teaming up with Panthers, Let’s Eat, a local organization who provides children and their siblings who are on the free/reduced lunch program healthy meals when school is not in session, to collect donations to help provide food and assistance for families within the community during this difficult time.

