Panthers to help feed those in need

POINT PLEASANT — Memorial Middle School is hosting a drive-by food drive next week to support families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort will unfold on Tuesday, June 2, in front of the school on Laura Herbert Drive, where donations of food will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All donations will be distributed first to local families that are struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic, and then to Fulfill, formerly the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The rain date for the collection is Wednesday, June 3.

Courtney Fehring chairs the committee running the drive, which also includes faculty members Tracy Somerville, JamieLynn Cianci, and Julie Koziel.

“During the school year, Memorial Middle School participates in the Students Change Hunger Food Drive to benefit Fulfill NJ,” Ms. Fehring said. “Our Food Drive Committee, who organizes the Students Change Hunger Food Drive during the school year, felt that during these difficult times, we wanted to do something to help others.

“We know there are many families in need right now — families who are struggling to put food on the table because they’re out of work. We hoped to bring the Point Pleasant community together in a positive way with this event.”

Only non-perishable items will be accepted. Suggested items for donation include canned fruits and vegetables, beans, soups, ready-to-eat canned meals, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, and cereal.

“The food drive will be a ‘drive-by’ food drive. A small number of Memorial Middle School staff members [in masks] will be in front of the school at the designated times.” Ms. Fehring said. “We had teachers sign up for one hour time slots to ensure that we wouldn’t have too many people at once.

“Community members will put the food in boxes that will be right near the street. Staff members will then take the donations and put them into boxes further back that we’ll have organized by type of food. No contact needed.”

Parents are being encouraged to include their children when they drive up to donate, so that students and teachers get a chance to see one another after weeks of remote learning.

