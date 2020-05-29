Green light for day care centers, youth sports, summer camps and horse racing

TRENTON — Day care centers, non-contact youth sports, summer day camps and horse racing will be allowed to start up, with restrictions, over the next few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. In addition, the governor said he expects to soon allow for expanded religious services inside houses of worship.

As the rate of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths slowed over the past few weeks, the governor has been easing restrictions on outdoor activities and gatherings, although he has been more cautious about indoor activities.

Child care centers

Child care centers may resume operation for all children on June 15. The centers had been ordered to stop operating April 1 except for providing child care to first responders and other essential workers.

“This is an important step forward in New Jersey’s reopening strategy, ensuring a stable and seamless child-care infrastructure for New Jersey’s returning work force, not just those designated as essential. It probably comes as a welcome relief for parents who did not know how they would juggle summer care needs with the job responsibilities,” said Christine Norbut Beyer, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families [DCF].

DCF will release detailed health standards, including for cleaning, sanitation and safe social distancing, to guide the reopening process. Centers must file their reopening plans with DCF.

Summer camps

Youth summer day camps, including municipal recreation camps, may open on July 6 under health standards set by the N.J. Department of Health [DOH].

“We want our children to be able to enjoy their summers with their friends, participating in the activities that create lifelong memories. And our camps are also places that give older kids a chance to have their first jobs, as counselors,” Gov. Murphy said.

To help camps meet the additional costs of meeting the new safety standards, the Department of Human Services [DHS] will announce the rollout of up to $20 million in federal CARES Act funds to help purchase cleaning supplies and protective gear for their staff, Ms. Beyer said.

Sleep-away and residential camps still are prohibited.

Youth sports

Organized, non-contact youth sports activities, with restrictions, may start June 22.

“Activities will be limited to sports activities conducted outside, and there can be no contact drills or activities for the time being,” Gov. Murphy said. The DOH will release health and safety standards that sports groups must follow.

High school and college sports teams also may start up, as long as they abide by the state’s current guidelines limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

“Over the past weeks, we have worked tirelessly with youth sports leaders across the state, toward this day. I have every confidence in the ability of our leagues to ensure the health and safety of every athlete,” Gov. Murphy said.

“Especially for the countless kids who have been looking forward to playing baseball or softball, or soccer or other sports, we are proud to take this first step. We want you to have an active summer with your friends, playing the sport you love — while protecting your health.”

Horse racing

Horse race tracks also may open, “with the first competitive races as early as next weekend,” Gov. Murphy said.

At this time, no fans will be allowed in the grandstands, “but online gaming remains open and capable of taking your wagers,” he said.

Religious services

The governor said that as long as health metrics continue to trend in the right direction, he anticipates being able to raise the limits on indoor gatherings to allow for expanded indoor religious services beginning the weekend of June 12.

“Throughout this entire emergency, we have remained in close contact with our tremendous communities of faith, the overwhelming number of which have taken truly to heart the need for social distancing to protect the health and safety of their congregations,” Gov. Murphy said.

He said the Department of Health is developing safeguards to ensure the health of congregants.

“We don’t want any opening to have an adverse impact on our communities,” he said.

