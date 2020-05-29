Eighth-grade graduation to be in-person

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Elementary School’s eighth-grade class will be able to celebrate their graduation in-person among family and friends following recent guidelines issued by the state.

On May 26, Gov. Phil Murphy announced school districts will be allowed to hold modified in-person graduation ceremonies beginning on July 6, with all ceremonies being held outdoors and adhering to social distancing protocols and capacity restrictions to protect the health of students and families celebrating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After July 6 we will be able to have an outdoor graduation,” Superintendent Peter Morris confirmed during the board of education’s May 26 meeting. “We will have to do social distancing … but we’ll be able to have one and we won’t have to go virtual.”

The graduation ceremony for the eighth-grade class was expected to be held virtually June 10 and the news of the in-person ceremony being allowed was welcomed by administrators and board members alike.

“With the announcement that we can now hold live graduations, we will be having an outdoor ceremony in July,” Principal Frank Camardo told The Ocean Star. “As all of this is new, we must now plan for the best way to honor our graduates while staying within the required safety guidelines. No specifics have yet been determined at this point.”

“I am happy that we are doing outdoor graduation,” Vice President Sandra Antognoli said. “It is a very tricky time for people and we have a wonderful town, a wonderful community with a lot of patience and we have great teachers stepping up and everybody is doing their job so I just want to thank … everybody. I am very proud to say I am part of this.”

“If you’re Toms River or Brick you have a huge department of people, Point Beach spent [thousands] on a company to come in and film the graduation, but for us it is difficult. We have 14 kids … virtual was never going to be the best thing for us,” Mr. Morris added.

“We are blessed that we will get away from virtual and have a regular graduation … virtual is tough for a small school.”

