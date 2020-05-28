The Memorial Day holiday traditionally brings large crowds to the shore, but despite pent-up anticipation after weeks of lockdown, overcast skies and cool temperatures over the weekend kept many beachgoers away.

“Did we learn a lot of lessons from this weekend? I’m afraid only to a degree, particularly on the shore, because the weather just wasn’t good, for the most part,” Gov. Murphy said on Tuesday.

But while sparser-than usual crowds made it easier for municipalities to ensure compliance with social distancing and other rules designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, it also highlighted the looming fiscal impact of the pandemic — lost revenue.

On Tuesday night, the Bradley Beach Borough Council confronted a $700,000 revenue gap in the beach utility budget and hiked the price of daily beach badges from $10 to $13 to help make up the shortfall. Council members said the increase was necessary to avoid asking taxpayers to fill the hole.

The borough had established a $10 daily badge fee, Mayor Gary Engelstad said during the Tuesday night meeting, held via Zoom. “But that was prior to what we are going through now with a quota for daily badges to ensure social distancing on the beach,” he said. “Even with significantly higher sales of seasonal badges, we are still looking at a financial hole.”

The increase makes daily badges in the borough more expensive than in Avon-By-The-Sea

[$10], Spring Lake [$10], Ocean Grove [$9], Belmar [$9] and Asbury Park [$5 Mondays through Fridays and $7 on weekends and holidays].

Though warmer weather is surely coming, most local officials expect social distancing rules will continue to force limits on the sale of daily beach badges.

In the short term, however, the limits have helped boost the sale of season badges in Bradley Beach and some other shore towns.

