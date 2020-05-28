Spring Lake approves outdoor sales for retailers

SPRING LAKE — Retailers are now permitted to sell merchandise outside of their storefronts, officials announced at the virtual mayor and council meeting Tuesday night.

Council President Brendan Judge made a motion to approve outdoor retail sales following a discussion about the impact of the two-month-long business shutdown on local retailers.

“These stores as we all know are struggling and I don’t think waiting [three or four] more weeks for these stores is an option,” Councilman David Frost said. “There’s just no consistency to what’s been done so far. The beaches being open and the businesses not just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Councilwoman Syd Whalley echoed a similar sentiment. She said although she stands by the borough’s compliance with state orders, Spring Lake is “in really serious risk of losing them.”

“I am completely sympathetic and understand, I own a small business myself,” Mayor Jennifer Naughton said. “The restriction on small retail seems completely unreasonable to me, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

The mayor added that the borough is following the laws and current executive orders put in place by the governor “and it’s a little bit hard to step outside of that.”

