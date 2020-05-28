School ‘will have to do better’ if remote learning persists

BRIELLE — Members of the district board of education and Brielle Elementary School Superintendent Christine Carlson discussed the impending close of the 2019-2020 school year and fielded questions from parents during the public board meeting held online Wednesday, May 20.

Graduation plans for Brielle Elementary’s eighth-graders were also discussed, but a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy allowing in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July 6 may effectively render them moot, according to Ms. Carlson, who said parents may expect a graduation ceremony update “soon.”

Following public comments Wednesday night, Ms. Carlson, board President Dennis Ingoglia and Vice President Karen Dettlinger addressed parents struggling to maintain their children’s at-home education.

“If this becomes our new normal, there are going to be many things changed,” Ms. Carlson said. “There are many ways we have to do better as educators if remote learning has to go on, and there has to be better ways that we can help parents through this remote learning, because they’re having a challenging time with it.”

