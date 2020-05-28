Mayor asks residents to avoid social media misinformation

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion delivered a refresher course on protocol relating to personal safety and the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, guiding viewers to county, state and federal Centers for Disease Control [CDC] websites and away from “sensationalized” social media for information related to the pandemic.

A cumulative total of 21 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in Spring Lake Heights, as of Tuesday morning.

Mr. Campion praised “80 to 90 percent” of borough residents for a “phenomenal job” adhering to social distancing guidelines and other health and safety measures. He urged compliant residents to continue on, and to remain patient in the face of continued uncertainty.

“Let’s not let fear, emotion and politics get in the way of what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “I know it’s been frustrating … [but] as we speak now, there are scientists around the world working around the clock to get answers and find solutions.”

