Point Beach boardwalk, northern beaches to open Friday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough will open the boardwalk and northern beaches on Friday, May 29, “following the success of a very safe Memorial Day weekend,” Mayor Paul Kanitra and officials announced Tuesday.

While the boardwalk is permitted to open, rides, games and amusements remain closed by order of Gov. Phil Murphy. Restaurants will be open for takeout only.

The mayor, Chief of Police Joseph Michigan, Borough Administrator Christine Riehl and Head of Public Works John Trout toured the entire boardwalk with business owners and their security personnel in order to determine a safe way to open the boardwalk and surrounding beaches, according to a borough news release.

“Opening up corridors only on the boardwalk was ultimately deemed to be counterproductive to public safety and therefore all barriers will be removed accordingly,” the mayor said.

When the boardwalk opens today, the borough’s resident-permit parking plan that bans parking by non-residents on borough streets east of the railroad tracks will also be partially scaled back. Officials will allow the opening of private and public lots near the boardwalk.

Officials said they plan to repeal the restrictions completely next Friday, June 5.

The borough’s Manasquan Inlet parking lot reopened on Wednesday, May 27. Visitors still must follow social distancing guidelines, keeping a 6-foot distance at all times while fishing or conducting other activities, officials said.

According to the mayor, the police department has taken steps to add personnel in order to handle the opening in a safe and orderly fashion. Police hope to hit full seasonal strength within a few weeks, when state training resumes, the release states.

Private businesses will be providing “social distancing ambassadors” where they serve customers, officials said. Hand-sanitizing stations have been set up at every beach access point and signage will be going up shortly.

“Like every decision we make, these measures are subject to change if the COVID-19 situation does,” said Mr. Kanitra. “We encourage all guests to take social distancing very seriously and help us create the safest environment on the Jersey Shore.”

With rainy weather for the first half of Memorial Day weekend, along with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the beaches were pretty quiet in Point Pleasant Beach, according to Jay Vitale, head of Aqua Serve, the company contracted to staff the Maryland Avenue Beach.

“It was really mellow and we’re really thankful for it,” said Mr. Vitale.

He said the slower weekend allowed staff to get used to some new tactics that are set in place because of social distancing. Staff now wear masks, follow distancing safety measures and even accept credit cards at the beach to limit contact.

“We got to review a little bit more on some of the new procedures we’re doing,” said Mr. Vitale, allowing guards to keep more distance during stable saves, using airbags and compressions for CPR and more.

“It gave us a chance to kind of hone some of this stuff in, tighten it up and let it all sink in before we hit our busy weekends,” said Mr. Vitale.

With the opening of the rest of the borough’s beaches heading north at the boardwalk, beachgoers will have more beach area to visit, easing congestion.

“It’s helpful for us that we’re going to be able to spread it out,” he said.

He said the borough is prepared for what’s coming next.

“At least in Point, we’ve got guards up and down the line,” said Mr. Vitale. “There’s hardly an inch of space that’s unguarded.”