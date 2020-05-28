Carl Braun tapped as mayor in Wall; a township committee left vacant

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee has selected Deputy Mayor Carl Braun to serve as Wall mayor for the remainder of the year, succeeding George K. Newberry, who resigned April 20, and it selected Committeeman Thomas Kingman to step in as deputy mayor.

The committee also decided to leave Mr. Newberry’s committee seat vacant through the end of the term on Dec. 31.

At the virtual meeting held Wednesday, three committeemen — Mr. Braun, Mr. Kingman and Kevin Orender — voted in favor of the three measures, and one committeeman, Timothy Farrell, voted against all three. Mr. Farrell could not be reached immediately afterward for comment on his negative votes.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Mayor Braun, who was sworn in virtually Wednesday night, said there were two main reasons the committee decided to leave the committee seat vacant until the end of the year.

“We thought the person should be elected by the residents and not selected by us,” he said.

In addition, he said, coronavirus pandemic restrictions have greatly complicated “getting information out to us,” and with only seven months left in the term, it would be difficult, requiring an extreme effort and amount of time, to bring a newcomer up to speed.

“No one who submitted a request [to fill the seat] had any experience in township business, such as serving on the planning or zoning board,” he said. “Until we get a little more straightened out with the pandemic, we’ll just try to manage the immediate affairs of the town.”

The three-year committee terms of Mr. Braun and Mr. Newberry end on Dec. 31. While both originally had planned to run for re-election, both withdrew their names from the July 7 Republican primary after a rift with the county Republican organization. Two newcomers, Erin Mangan and Daniel Becht, are on the ballot in the Republican primary.

