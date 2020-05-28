Bay Head observes Memorial Day with virtual ceremony, fire trucks

BAY HEAD — Community members of all ages joined together this weekend to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the country’s freedoms.

The Memorial Day observance began May 23 when municipal officials posted on the borough website a video version of the annual Memorial Day ceremony, taped in front of the Veterans Park Monument outside Borough Hall last weekend.

“Each Memorial Day, we pause to reflect on the sacrifices of American veterans like you. This year is no different, even though we are embroiled in a war at this very moment,” Mayor William Curtis said. “A war with no visible enemy attacking us. A war that truly encompasses the entire world.”

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the borough could not hold its annual ceremony in person, but officials wanted to make sure the men and women who gave their lives to defend their country were honored and remembered.

“We come here today to honor you though. We thank you for serving so we can continue to live in the greatest country of all time, in the best community anyone could ask for,” Mayor Curtis said.

“Without your sacrifices and determination to wipe out America’s enemies, and that of all the other men and women who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States, we would not be here today. We are truly blessed in spite of this terrible pandemic we are battling.

“We will get through this and come out the other side stronger than ever. Thanks to you who have served, thanks to those who are serving now and thanks especially to those who died so we could be free.”

Rev. David Cotton, of Bay Head Chapel, filmed the invocation and benediction for the ceremony.

“On this day, we remember those who gave their lives for the truths and the liberties we hold so dear … fill us with gratitude for their sacrifice and their service, give us your grace … to remember them and to honor their sacrifice, honor their giving and their serving for the rest of our lives, not just one day of our life,” he prayed.

