A new take on pizza night

While takeout is the new normal these days and pizza nights at home might already be part of your weekly routine, why not put a new twist on it? It’s also safe to say that most people are looking for activities to keep themselves entertained during these long quarantine filled days so why not try building your own pizza. Pizzerias in Monmouth and Ocean counties are offering take home pizza kits so you can not only enjoy pizza from your favorite place at home, but you can partake in a fun family or friend night activity. Build your own pizza, toss on your favorite toppings and enjoy an easy and fun night in the kitchen. Everything you need comes in the pizza kit all you have to do is assemble and bake.

JIMMY’S CUCINA

Jimmy’s Cucina, 301 Union Ln., Brielle offers a Make Your Own Pizza Kit, which includes pizza dough, pizza sauce, spices and mozzarella cheese for $10. The kit makes a 14 inch pizza and is available for pick-up and delivery.

BEACON 70

Beacon 70, 799 NJ-70, Brick Township, is featuring a DIY Pizza Kit so you can enjoy a fun activity at home. The kit includes pizza dough, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, one topping of your choice and grated parmesan cheese for $12. Extra toppings are also available for an additional cost.

SQUAN TAVERN

Squan Tavern, 15 Broad St., Manasquan, is offering a DIY Pizza Kit for $12. The kit includes two medium doughs, one pound of mozzarella and one pint of sauce. Enjoy a fun night in with this kit.

MJ’S

MJ’s Take Home Pizza Kit is fun for the whole family and available at all 7 MJ locations: Monmouth Beach, Tinton Falls, Matawan, Middletown, Spotswood, Neptune and Bayville. MJ’s thinks this is the perfect activity to bring the entire family together or for a fun date night! Each kit is $10.95 and contains dough, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and oregano.

MAMALUKES PIZZA

Mamalukes Pizza, 1715 Ocean Ave., Belmar thinks with kids at home it is the perfect time to take home one of their DIY pizza kits because it’s a great way to entertain the family and serve a delicious meal for dinner. Mamalukes DIY Pizza Kit is $10 and includes dough, sauce and cheese.

DENINO’S SOUTH

Denino’s South Pizzeria, 869 Mantoloking Rd., Brick Township thinks that if you’re looking for a way to occupy the kids then you should go and grab one of their make your own pizza kits for $12. The box is floured and ready to go with dough, sauce and mozzarella cheese.

JOEY D’S

Joey D’s is offering pizza kits at both Toms River and Brick locations for those that are looking to keep busy. Order a pizza kit for $10 and have some fun. Plain kits and Grandma pie kits are available.

TRE PIZZA

Tre Pizza offers a make your own pizza kit available every week at both their Freehold and Brick locations. Place your orders on the website by 5 p.m. on Wednesday and then pick up your kit on Thursday between 4 – 6 p.m.

RUFFINO’S PIZZA

Ruffino’s Pizza, 178 NJ-35, Eatontown is featuring a $10 Kids Pizza Kit [Mom and Dad, too!]. The kit includes one large pizza dough, one sauce and one cheese. Keep the kids busy with fresh pizza.

OAKWOOD’S POINT PIZZA

Oakwood’s Point Pizza, 2708 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant offers a DIY Pizza Kit, which includes pizza dough, pizza sauce, cheese and semolina flour. Additional toppings are also available.The kit also comes with directions on how to make your art home pizza.

THE COAL HOUSE

The Coal House, 2100 NJ-35, Sea Girt is offering pizza making kits for something fun to do with the kids. The kit is $10 and comes with dough for a personal pizza, tomato sauce, cheese and corn meal.

NAPLES PIZZERIA

Naples Pizzeria, 2407 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights is selling pizza kits for a fun activity to do with the kids. The kit is $10 and includes dough, grande mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce.

PASQUALE’S PIZZERIA

Pasquale’s Pizzeria, 2601 E Hurley Pond Rd., Wall Township has $10 DIY Pizza Kits for those who are bored at home. Make your own pizza at home with a kit that includes dough, sauce and cheese.