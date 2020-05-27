MONMOUTH COUNTY— As the state continues to increase the amount of anglers allowed on charter and party boats, larger ships are dusting off their ships as the increased passenger limits means that larger ships can now turn a profit.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed executive order 148 on May 22, which increased the maximum amount of individuals allowed on a ship from 10 to 25 individuals. The change allows larger charter boats to turn a profit as one of the most popular fishing seasons, summer flounder, begins.

“Being shut down obviously really hurt us, but with 10 people it wasn’t really worth it for us to throw the lines off unless we charged an exorbitant amount of money,” Bob Bogan, captain of The Gambler in Point Pleasant Beach, said. His boat is licensed to carry 125 passengers. He added that having to boost prices in order to make going out profitable with only 10 fishermen “defeats the whole purpose of what this business is all about.”

“I always thought this is a business where you could take people out who don’t have a boat or anything and it’s a lot less money and you could traditionally take home enough to feed your family,” he added.

With the loosening of regulations, it has become profitable for ship owners like Mr. Bogan to go out. He has had to increase his cost to customers though, from $65 to $75.

The governor announced the new capacity limits on May 22.

“Our steady progress on the road back has been made possible through the hard work and personal responsibility of New Jerseyans to safeguard public health,” said Gov. Murphy on May 22. “I’m proud that we can confidently take this step today and provide further optimism for the unofficial start of summer.”

Saturday morning, the day after the announcement from the governor allowing ship owners to increase their capacity, Congressman Chris Smith [D-4] and Raymond Bogan met with ship captains in Point Pleasant Beach.

According to the congressman, whose district includes areas known for their recreational fishing industry such as Belmar, Brielle and Point Pleasant Beach, he has been working with Raymond Bogan, a representative with the United Boatmen and Recreational Fishing Alliance, to urge Gov. Phil Murphy to reopen the industry in a way that is “both safe and economically viable.”

“Today’s partial reopening is a good start,” Rep. Smith said. “The weather could be better, but people are here to go fishing and the eased restrictions mean more people can participate and our local businesses can start making money again. After speaking with fishermen today, I think spirits are lifted and hopes are higher.”

Last month, Raymond Bogan wrote a letter to the governor, lobbying the state to allow recreational fishing boats to take customers in a limited amount as long as social distancing is observed, face masks are worn and disinfectant is kept on board. Mr. Bogan family owns Bogan’s Deep Sea Fishing Center in Brielle, on Ashley Avenue. He thanked the congressman for his help in helping to reopen the recreational fishing industry.

“The congressman was so active in getting this reopened and everybody has been talking about this,” he said, adding that Rep. Smith had helped to argue the technical component of reopening the recreational fishing industry in a meeting with the governor’s staff. “Advocacy requires some passion, and he displayed that on an ongoing basis during this time, which is a big deal because you can’t get worn down and he doesn’t.”

The congressman thanked Mr. Bogan for outlining a plan to reopen the recreational fishing industry.

“Ray’s plan changed this,” Rap. Smith said.