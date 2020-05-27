Green Avenue Bridge closure to continue

BRIELLE — Repair work on the Green Avenue Bridge will continue for longer than expected, according to Councilman Tim Shaak, who announced the update at the end of a brief council meeting on Tuesday.

“It was originally scheduled to be a two-week repair job [but] that’s been extended another two weeks,” Mr. Shaak said. “The tentative completion date is Friday, June 5.”

Mr. Shaak also thanked the Brielle Police Department for its role in controlling traffic caused by the bridge’s closure.

“This detour … is causing an extreme increase in traffic on Brielle Avenue, and the police have done a fantastic job,” he said, citing the police department’s installation of a temporary flashing speed-limit sign and the placement of patrols in the area. “They’re doing everything they possibly can to slow traffic down there, which has been a big help to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

