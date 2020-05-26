S. Allan Stacy

S. Allan Stacy, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

He was born on October 14, 1958 in Somerville, raised in Hillsborough and lived in Wall Township before moving to Belmar. While attending Hillsborough High School, Allan set records on the track team and excelled in football. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree