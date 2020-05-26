Raymond E. Daley

By
Star News Group Staff
-
58 views

Raymond E. Daley “Rick,” 60, of West Belmar, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Rick was an employee at New Jersey Natural Gas Company as a distribution mechanic for 16 years before retiring in 2015. He was an avid fisherman who loved to go out on his boat the “Sea Leak.” In addition