Kevin P. McCormick

Kevin P. McCormick, 44, Howell, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Kevin was a life-long New Jersey resident; born in Neptune, grew-up in Wall and resided in Howell. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Villanova University in 1998 and an MBA from Seton Hall University