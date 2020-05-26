James Anthony Turiano

Star News Group Staff
James Anthony Turiano, 77, of Wall Township, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick,  due to complications of Coronavirus.

He was born and raised in Tyrone, Pennsylvania of Anthony J. and Tena C. Calabro Turiano on April 1, 1943. James was a man of great patience, loyalty and dignity. He