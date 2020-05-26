Governor OKs outdoor graduations and pro-sport team training

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that in-person graduation ceremonies will be allowed this summer, and that professional sports teams may begin to practice and compete.

Starting on July 6, members of the Class of 2020 at middle schools, high schools and colleges across New Jersey will have the opportunity to join their families and classmates at outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing, he said.

“Our goal is to ensure that our students are given the send-offs they richly deserve, and which they have been working toward,” the governor said. “We want them to celebrate – and to be celebrated by their families, friends, and the educators who helped get them there.”

The governor in April said he couldn’t foresee in-person graduations happening in June, and many schools have been preparing to hold virtual commencement ceremonies.

But in recent weeks as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has decreased, Gov. Murphy has taken several steps to loosen restrictions on a variety of outdoor activities, including on Friday raising the number of people allowed to gather outdoors from 10 to 25, with social distancing.

The governor has been under increasing pressure to also allow in-person school graduations.

On Tuesday, he said: “The steps we are taking are necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance, but we are equally as confident that no one will ever forget the way we will celebrate the Class of 2020.”

Some of the classes that may be too large to hold graduation ceremonies at one time and may need to hold multiple ceremonies at different times or days, he said.

The state Department of Education [DOE] and Office of the Secretary of higher Education [OSHE] will issue detailed guidance on capacity limits and social distancing on Wednesday. The rules, according to a Tuesday press release, will state that commencement ceremonies:

Must take place on or after July 6;

Must take place outdoors or be drive-in/drive-through. No indoor ceremonies will be allowed.;

Must adhere to the capacity limitation in place at the time of the ceremony. This may require districts to hold multiple ceremonies held over a period of time to ensure capacity restrictions are not exceeded;

Districts and institutions must determine the minimum number of staff and faculty necessary to facilitate commencement ceremonies and adjust attendance requirements accordingly;

Caps, gowns, diplomas, and other materials must be mailed to individual student homes, sent electronically where possible, or otherwise distributed in a manner that complies with social distancing guidelines;

All activities must be coordinated in consultation with municipal officials, such as the local Office of Emergency Management, local law enforcement, first responders, and local health officials.

Additionally, commencements may be held only for graduation from middle school or high school, and not for promotion from one grade to the next.

Districts and colleges can continue to opt for virtual or drive-through/drive-in ceremonies. Only virtual ceremonies can be held prior to July 6.

Pro sports teams may train, compete

In another major step Tuesday, the governor announced that professional sports teams in New Jersey “may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel.” Gov. Murphy said.

“While leagues make their own decisions about operations, I am confident that teams are equipped to practice and eventually play in a responsible manner, protecting the health and safety of players, coaches, and team personnel, ” he said.

The governor said his executive order issued on Friday, May 22, explicitly allowed professional athletes that train and or play in New Jersey to fulfill their job duties. It allows teams to use their New Jersey-based facilities for practice, training, and other purposes when team personnel have to be on location and cannot work remotely.

