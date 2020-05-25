Hundreds gather in Point Beach to protest COVID-19 lockdown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — More than 500 demonstrators, some bearing American flags and Trump 2020 campaign banners, crowded into the parking lot at Little Silver Lake on Monday, protesting — and defying — Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 emergency restrictions.

Speakers at the largely peaceful rally included a Bellmawr gym owner who had captured national attention by opening his establishment in violation of the governor’s executive order closing non-essential businesses. Other speakers included members of the New Jersey state legislature, a congressional candidate and a former American Idol contestant and local veterans.

Most of the demonstrators were not wearing face masks, despite the general absence of social distancing.

“Why are we here today?” Alya Wolf, of NJ For Freedom and the master of ceremonies for the event, posited the crowd. “That’s why we are here, because Point Pleasant [Beach] is closed.”

“What better way to celebrate what all veterans did to this country. They shed blood, they shed tears and gave their lives for the freedoms we are celebrating today,” she added.

According to the Facebook page, the Point Pleasant Beach rally was planned to coincide with another “Celebration of Freedom” in Trenton.



Organizers said the events were intended to dramatize the plight of small businesses jeopardized by the COVID-19 emergency measure. However, signs of the contentious 2020 presidential campaign were also prominent. Trump 2020 campaign flags were carried by a number of participants, and vendors were selling Trump T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

A Facebook post urging participation in the protest featured a meme alleging that COVID-19 was a hoax, as well as links to coronavirus conspiracy videos that have been debunked by fact-checking organizations and news agencies.



Point Pleasant Beach police patrolled the area and monitored the activity, at one point turning off the sound system, which drew angry chants of “Turn it on” from the demonstrators.



However, police officers generally seemed to exercise restraint at the scene despite the fact that the size of the rally was in apparent violation of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 persons.

