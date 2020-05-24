Donated flags honor soldiers’ sacrifice

One hundred and fifty-six months. That’s how long it has been since U.S. Army Cpl. Luigi Marciante Jr., a Brick Township resident, died in Iraq.

“My wife [Enza Balestrieri, née Marciante] lost her brother almost 13 years ago and although I have not been with her as long, it has been enough time to see and experience the pain and suffering our heroes’ families endure every day,” said Vincent Balestrieri, a former Belmar resident who now lives in Jackson.

“There has not been a holiday, birthday, anniversary or celebration that is not impacted by the loss of a hero,” he said.

In normal years, the family goes each Memorial Day to pay their respects at Cpl. Marciante’s graveside at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover. Traditionally, in the days preceding Memorial Day each year, more than 1,000 Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts visit the cemetery to help plant flags on each of the more than 47,000 graves there.

But early this May, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs announced that due concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the annual May 22 Flag Night event and May 23 Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery were canceled.

Mr. Balestrieri was quite upset.

“It’s awful for them to not acknowledge soldiers who have died for our rights. I do not believe that most realize the importance and deep meaning that Memorial Day has to the families. Taking away that is a dishonor and disgrace,” he said.

And so he and his wife decided to purchase 156 flags, one for each month since Cpl. Marciante’s death, for placement at the cemetery on Friday, May 22.

They went to the Kempton Flag Company on Route 34 in Wall Township and explained why they needed 156 flags, for “the number of months that my wife’s family has been enduring their loss,” Mr. Balestrieri said.

“Much to our surprise, Kempton not only provided us with the flags, but at no cost. This brought tears to our eyes and made us realize that this gesture and recognition of our fallen indicates that these heroes did not die for nothing.

“It is such a nice thing the flag company did. We were very overwhelmed,” he said.

When they arrived at the cemetery on Friday afternoon, they found they weren’t the only ones determined to make sure the fallen soldiers were not forgotten. They found each of the tens of thousands of graves decorated with an American flag, just as always on Memorial Day weekend.

It turns out that after the cancellation, N.J. Veterans of Foreign Wars Cmdr. Barbara Kim-Hagemann had reached out to members of the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corps League and others to invite them to help place flags at the cemetery. A phalanx of volunteers arrived, and the task was completed in three hours.

On Friday, the Marciantes visited the cemetery and added their flags to honor the fallen soldiers, including Cpl. Marciante.

“It’s important that we remember his sacrifice and take the time to honor that,” Enza Balestrieri said.

During his Iraq deployment, the 25-year-old soldier had been given a short leave to spend with his wife, Stephanie, when she gave birth to their son, Lorenzo. He returned to Iraq and was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle north of Baghdad on Sept. 20, 2007.

