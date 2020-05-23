Beach PD: Ready to keep peace at anti-quarantine protest Monday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An anti-lockdown group will hold a rally at the corner of Arnold and Ocean avenues at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, according to Chief of Police Joseph A. Michigan, who said “residents and visitors should expect to see a very high visible law enforcement presence” out of “an abundance of caution” this Monday.

“We share in everyone’s frustrations and anxieties that this pandemic has caused. We all hope for the day to come that we will go back to some sense of normalcy. Our hope is this comes sooner than later,” Chief Michigan said in a Friday press release. “As with any planned event, we put operational plans in place that ensure the safety of everyone. Monday’s protest will be no different. We will be prepared and ready to handle any incident.”

Thirty-nine individuals have responded “going” on the protest’s Facebook page, with another 165 responding “interested,” as of Saturday morning.

The Facebook page linked to Monday’s protest features a meme alleging the novel coronavirus pandemic is the work of “the same cult deception behind [the assassination of John F. Kennedy and 9/11]” and multiple conspiracy videos subsequently debunked by fact-checking and news organizations.

The Point Pleasant Beach rally will coincide with another “Celebration of Freedom” in Trenton, according to the organizers’ Facebook page.

“Come and be a apart of the growing phenomenon happening world wide as the people are waking up to pland-demic and its assault on our freedoms,” a description of the Trenton rally reads, misspelling the thoroughly-debunked viral video “Plandemic” featuring disgraced researcher Judy Mikovits, who claims face masks “activate” the novel coronavirus in users.

As of Saturday morning, seven people have clicked “going” on the Trenton rally’s Facebook page.

