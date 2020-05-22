Visitors help spread cheer at Crest Pointe

Special visitors and colorful works of art are helping to spread spring cheer to staff and residents at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Point Pleasant Borough.

A SPIRITUAL VISITOR

On May 15, Rev. David Cotton, director of pastoral care with Hackensack Meridian Health, came to Crest Pointe to do a prayer service for patients and staff.

“Pam Montemurno [regional director of marketing development for Marquis Health Services] approached me about it,” Rev. Cotton, who is a borough resident and also pastor at Bay Head Chapel, said. “She said it was National Skilled Nursing Care Week and asked if I would be able to come and do a prayer outside in the courtyard and I said I’d be happy to do that to show support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to have a prayer that would reflect my Christian ministry but also be applicable to the Jewish faith as well. I printed it up and gave it to her so that she could give it to the people in the rooms if they wanted it and then I did the prayer on the loudspeaker and some of the staff were out, and I think they piped it into the rooms, and so it was just a really nice moment.”

While social distancing measures remain in place and visitation to Crest Pointe continues to be suspended, officials said the prayer service allowed staff and patients to reflect and feel a sense of community togetherness.

“Rev. Cotton’s visit was inspiring, and everyone here was so appreciative of his time and effort,” said Jeremy Schuster, administrator at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

“For our care team – those individuals who have been working tirelessly and heroically to care for our residents at this challenging time – his uplifting message instilled a true sense of peace.

“Our residents, who were able to take part in the ceremony window-side, were reminded that they are loved and part of a larger, caring community. Crest Pointe is so fortunate to have Rev.Cotton as a supporter and a neighbor.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.