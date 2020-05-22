Shutdown subdues Memorial Day rites

POINT PLEASANT — The popular annual bike parade and ceremony that normally mark Memorial Day in Point Pleasant won’t be held this year due to COVID-19, but borough officials are urging all residents to participate in a wider and more subdued commemoration.

“On Memorial Day this year, in lieu of our ceremony, we will ask all Point Pleasant residents to join the nation in a National Moment of Silence at 3 p.m. local time on Monday, May 25,” Mayor Robert Sabosik announced in a recent message on the borough website.

“Wherever you are that day, we ask you to pause what you are doing and think about those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Most years, the borough’s observation of Memorial Day is a particularly colorful one as hundreds of youngsters decorate their bikes in red, white and blue for a parade around Community Park, where a large crowd of residents gather for the occasion.

The ceremony, which is traditionally held in the park’s bandshell, has also featured public recognition of entries in a Memorial Day Coloring Contest for pre-K through second grade and a Memorial Day Essay Contest for grades three through eight.

While there will be no parade in Community Park on Monday, the borough is honoring the man who was designated as its grand marshal, the mayor said, “Point Pleasant Police Officer Mark Maloney, who served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps.”

Mr. Maloney is a 2009 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and served from 2011 to 2015, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

“I am honored to be grand marshal, but Memorial Day is more about those who sacrificed everything,” Mr. Maloney told The Ocean Star.

Mr. Maloney has dedicated the honor of being grand marshal to a fellow Marine he served with overseas who did not make it back.

