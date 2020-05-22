Memorial Day observation will be remote this year

BAY HEAD — Memorial Day May 25 will see borough officials, residents and community members come together in remote ways to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

“On Saturday, we filmed our Memorial Day service, which we usually hold the Saturday morning before Memorial Day, and that will be broadcast online,” Mayor William Curtis said, adding that the video will be posted for all to see beginning at 9 a.m. May 23.

“It will be in a video format so people can tune in and it will be on our borough website. We will also have it on the police Facebook page. We did that Saturday social distancing and there were only three or four people around at all. Duke Clement filmed it and edited it … and I think it will be good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the same format except we didn’t have the Girl Scouts and we didn’t have the VFW. We had Tom Lewis singing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ and ‘God Bless America.’ David Cotton, the minister at Bay Head Chapel, did the invocation and benediction. I spoke as well and at the very end we have Taps live on the trumpet. It is absolutely beautiful.

“We wanted to make sure our veterans understood that nothing will keep us away from celebrating their service and honoring those who were killed in action. I am very thrilled with it.”

At 10 a.m. May 25, residents are invited to honor and remember fallen military personnel from their front porches and lawns by waving to the Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 trucks as they go around the borough and sound the sirens.

“Our intention is for them to come out on their porch and wave to the fire engines in honor of Memorial Day and veterans that have passed,” Chief Joseph Todisco said.

“Meryl Clement [from Bay Head Life] called me and I thought it was a wonderful idea and we’re very happy to participate.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.